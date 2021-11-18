Carlson Capital Management Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 35,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,686. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

