Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $166,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.00. 25,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.