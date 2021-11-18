Carlson Capital Management Sells 343 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.61. 60,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.