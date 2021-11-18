Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 314 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $171.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.