Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at about $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.95 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

