Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $300.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,671.57, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.41 and its 200 day moving average is $250.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.