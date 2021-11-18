Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $397.63 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.