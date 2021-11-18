Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 107,420 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,420 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Callaway Golf worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

