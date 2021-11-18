Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

