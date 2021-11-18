Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

IVE stock opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

