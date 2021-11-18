Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

ARKF stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

