Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB opened at $78.20 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.