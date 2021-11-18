Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $445.91 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $322.87 and a 1 year high of $449.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.85.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

