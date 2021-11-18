Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.