Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,397 shares of company stock worth $16,341,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $684.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.38, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

