Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Casey’s General Stores worth $38,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

CASY stock opened at $193.63 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.