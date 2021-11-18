CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CASI stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.