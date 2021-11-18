Celer Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $269.81 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $645.51 million and $269.81 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,060,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

