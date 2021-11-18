Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,121,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

