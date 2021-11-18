Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after buying an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.56 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

