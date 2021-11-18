Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $144.92 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50.

