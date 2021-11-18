Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $3.53 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.97 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

