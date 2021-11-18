Centrality Market Capitalization Hits $238.34 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $238.34 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

