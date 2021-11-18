Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a PE ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.60. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

