Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $36.01

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $32.79. Certara shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 122,865 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -74.45.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,682,289 shares of company stock worth $441,841,945 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

