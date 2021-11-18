CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $92.22 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $92.22 million and $13.63 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,156.57 or 1.00063779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.06958688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,240,458 coins and its circulating supply is 57,963,830 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.