Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,118 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.65. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

