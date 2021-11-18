Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $31,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,246. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.15, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

