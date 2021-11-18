Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of National Beverage worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FIZZ stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.02. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

