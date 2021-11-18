Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

