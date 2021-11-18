Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of B. Riley Financial worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,960 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

