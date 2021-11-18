Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in National HealthCare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National HealthCare by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

