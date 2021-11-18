Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $401,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000.

SCHO opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

