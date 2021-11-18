Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 3,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

