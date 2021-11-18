Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWSRF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

