Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 193,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $613.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

