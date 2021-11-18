Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Chegg reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

