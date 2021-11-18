Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

