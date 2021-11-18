Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of LNG opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 122,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 175.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

