Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $224.35 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $224.35 million and $23.35 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $141.80 or 0.00237325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00068195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,826.55 or 1.00131459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.27 or 0.07033318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.