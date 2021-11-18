Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.6093 dividend. This represents a $7.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

