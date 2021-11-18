China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) were down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 105,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 75,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.62.

About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

