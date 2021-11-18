China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in October

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 1,507,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CNPPF remained flat at $$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

