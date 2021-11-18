Christopher W. Wright Sells 65,532 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.