Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $191.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

