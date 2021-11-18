Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHDN opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

