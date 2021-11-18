CIBC Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

