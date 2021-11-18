Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $121,260.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.
Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.