Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $121,260.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

