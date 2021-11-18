CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE CION opened at $13.21 on Thursday. CION Invt has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

