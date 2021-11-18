Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.38-3.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 70,834,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

